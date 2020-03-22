Watch Live: Gov. Beshear orders all non-essential retail businesses to close

Governor Beshear confirms 103 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

He says more than 2,000 test have been conducted.

Gov. Beshear ordered all non-essential business to close by 8 p.m. Monday. This does not include grocery stores and pharmacies, gas stations, liquor stores etc.

It does include businesses like clothing stores, jewelry stores, shoe stores, auto dealers, etc.

If you have any questions, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.