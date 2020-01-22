Watch: Lexington Police officer rescues deer trapped in swimming pool

"You never know what a day on patrol will bring," Lexington Police Department posted on Facebook.

Monday morning, Officer Flannery went to a home in Fayette County where a deer was trapped in a swimming pool. Police posted the body camera video showing the rescue.

It was about 18 degrees outside and the doe was too cold and tired to struggle when the officer tried to drag it out of the pool.

With the help of the homeowner, the deer was placed on solid ground. It quickly ran into the nearby trees and appeared to be okay, thanks to the two heroes.

You can watch the rescue in the below Facebook post. (Click the link to see additional content if viewing on a mobile app.)