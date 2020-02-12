Watch: Interview with Greta Van Susteren following New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders is the winner in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg a close second.

Greta Van Susteren, American commentator and former television news anchor for CNN, Fox News, and NBC News., Photo Date: February 2018 / Photo: Voice of America / (MGN)

After the problems with the Iowa caucuses that left Sanders and Buttigieg in a near tie, it gives the Vermont senator the first clear victory of the election season. But Buttigieg is still ahead in the delegate count.

WYMT's Steve Hensley talked to the host of Full Court Press and our national political analyst, Greta Van Susteren, about the 2020 presidential race so far. You can watch the entire interview in the above video.