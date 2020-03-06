Watch: Governor Beshear confirms 1st coronavirus case in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, along with other state officials, announced the first coronavirus case in the commonwealth.

Governor Andy Beshear // Facebook

Beshear said the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky was confirmed Friday. The person in question is being treated in isolation in Lexington. The results came from the state lab.

Beshear said he has declared a state of emergency in preparation for more potential cases, but stressed that Kentuckians should not panic. He said as long as people practice good hygiene, they should be able to go about their daily routines.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health began testing for the coronavirus at the state laboratory in Frankfort on Monday. This is the first positive test so far.

To protect their health, Kentuckians are encouraged to get a flu shot from the local health department or family health care provider. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then properly dispose of it. Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

Beshear said the state is working with local and federal officials, including schools, emergency medical services, and others on a daily basis.