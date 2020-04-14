Tuesday Update: 2,210 COVID-19 cases, 115 deaths total in Kentucky, per governor

Governor Andy Beshear is giving Tuesday's update on coronavirus infections in Kentucky.

According to the governor, there are 177 new cases and 11 new deaths, bringing the totals to 2,210 and 115 respectively.

Before the news conference began, WYMT independently confirmed several new cases and deaths in Southeastern Kentucky.

Around noon, Floyd County confirmed its first novel coronavirus infection - a 22-year-old man.

Health officials took to Facebook to announce Pike County's sixth case.

Officials with the Laurel County Health Department confirmed a second death Tuesday morning in their county.

Signature HealthCARE, which operates Jackson Manor in Annville, confirmed on Monday night that one nursing home resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the Jackson County nursing home became one of the largest hotspots in Southeastern Kentucky after dozens of residents and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The eyes of the state remain on Jackson Manor and other long-term health facilities in Kentucky reporting mass-infections.

Roughly one-third of Kentucky's deaths stemmed from those facilities.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

