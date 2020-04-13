LIVE: Kentucky passes 2,000-case, 100-death marks during Gov. Beshear's daily news conference

Monday's news conference from Governor Andy Beshear brings Kentucky past two major milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard lists a total of 2,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths.

That's an increase of 85 cases and seven new deaths from Sunday's total.

On occasion, the totals from Governor Beshear differ slightly from the data from the KDPH. This story will be updated to include any changes in those totals.

Before the news conference began, WYMT independently confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in Laurel County.

WYMT confirms any new cases and in Southeastern Kentucky with local health departments before publishing any information.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

You can watch the news conference live below:

