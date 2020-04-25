Gov. Beshear announces 171 news COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Update 5:45 p.m.

Governor Beshear announced 171 news cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the total number in the state to 3,905.

Five new deaths were also announced bringing the state's death toll to 205.

1,341 patients have recovered from the virus.

Original Story

Governor Andy Beshear is set to give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.

