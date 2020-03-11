Gov. Beshear: No new cases of COVID-19, many more precautions now in place

Update

As of Wednesday morning, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

At a 9 a.m. news conference, Gov. Andy Beshear told the media that the 8 current patients are stable and some are even close to recovery.

There are 5 current cases in Harrison County, 2 in Fayette County and 1 on Jefferson County. You can see more about those cases here.

We also learned at the news conference that officials are closing visitations to state prisons, asking schools to prepare short notice closing plans and encouraged churches to cancel services this weekend to help stop the spread of the virus and other illnesses.

Governor Beshear is also advising people to avoid large crowds.

The Bluegrass Politics Twitter account, ran by the Lexington Herald-Leader posted that the annual leader prayer breakfast this week. The governor is also recommending Kentucky employers let their employees work from home whenever possible.

State leaders are canceling their traditional prayer breakfast this week, and I am calling on churches across Kentucky to cancel their services this weekend, Gov Beshear says. I know some won't agree with this, he adds. ^JC — Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 11, 2020

The paper also reported the city of Lexington has canceled the 2020 Lexington St. Patrick's Parade and Festival this Saturday, due to coronavirus threat.

Lexington has canceled the 2020 Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival scheduled for this Saturday due to the coronavirus thread. ^JC — Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 11, 2020

You can always call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 with questions or visit the special website set up specifically for the latest updates here.

Original Story

Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the media again Wednesday morning to give the latest updates on ongoing coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

You can watch a live stream of the news conference here:

