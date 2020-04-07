LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Tuesday's update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

As Governor Andy Beshear gives Tuesday's COVID-19 update, many in Southeastern Kentucky are allowing themselves a temporary sigh of relief.

Before the news conference began, no local health departments confirmed new cases, nor any deaths.

The respite follows Monday's update, in which Kentucky surpassed the 1,000 case mark, confirming a total of 1,008 novel coronavirus infections and 59 deaths.

WYMT confirms all COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeastern Kentucky with local health departments before publishing any information.

Around noon, the governor announced that Kentucky will adopt the CDC's voluntary guidance on wearing cloth facemasks in public, though they maintain that Kentuckians will still need to practice social distancing.

"We don't have enough testing for the people who need it," said Doctor Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner.

Dr. Stack indicated Tuesday that the Kentucky Department of Public Health wants to conduct 2,000 tests every day, based on the availability of swabs and other equipment.

Currently, only people who are exhibiting the possible symptoms of COVID-19 are able to receive tests.

Kentucky's testing rate could mean COVID-19 cases are being underreported compared to neighboring states.

Based on data available at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky has tested 19,955 people with 1,008 positive results. Across the border in Tennesee, 52,874 people have been tested with 4,138 positive results.

Tennesee does have a higher population than Kentucky, with more than 2.3 million more people living in the Volunteer State.

Governor Beshear continued his call for donations of personal protective equipment to healthcare providers and first responders.

If you are able to donate PPE, head to this website or call 388-GIVE-PPE.

Senator Rand Paul announced that he has fully recovered and plans to volunteer at a Kentucky hospital.

Paul became the first U.S. senator diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 22.

I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! pic.twitter.com/9SeypT7rL6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2020

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here..

You can watch the news conference live below:

