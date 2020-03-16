First death reported from COVID-19 in Kentucky

Update

Governor Beshear announced Monday morning the first death from COVID-19.

The victim was a 66-year-old man from Bourbon County. Officials say he had other health problems that contributed to the death.

The number of infected stands at 21.

Original Story

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread across the state. As of Sunday night, 21 cases were reported in Harrison, Jefferson, Fayette, Bourbon, Montgomery, Clark and Nelson County.

The symptoms of the virus are fever, a dry cough and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

If you are unsure if you should seek medical attention, call 1-800-722-5725. Medical professionals will be able to help you evaluate your condition to see if you need to go to the doctor.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

You can watch the latest update from Gov. Beshear and state officials here:

