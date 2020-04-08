LIVE: 204 new cases, eight new deaths reported in Kentucky during Gov. Beshear's Wednesday update

Governor Andy Beshear took the podium at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday for his daily COVID-19 update.

Wednesday marked Kentucky's largest one-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The governor confirmed 204 new positive tests, bringing Kentucky's total to 1,346.

Eight new deaths were reported.

So far, 73 people have died since the state's first positive COVID-19 test.

Based on data available Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., Kentucky's test rate is still well below the national average of 669 out of 100,000 people.

Kentucky has tested 447 out of 100,000 people.

Tennessee's population is almost 50 larger than Kentucky's population, yet it has still tested 774 out of 100,000 people.

Doctor Steven Stack, Kentucky's Public Health Commissioner, says the goal is to test 2,000 people per day.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the KDPH reported 1,649 new tests.

Right now, only Kentuckians who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms are able to receive a test. This is due to a shortage of materials needed for testing.

The governor continued his call for donations of personal protective equipment, including facemasks, latex-free gloves and disposable gowns.

If you are able to donate PPE, call 833-GIVE-PPE or visit this website.

Donations can also be dropped off at any Kentucky State Police post.

Midway through the conference, the governor was handed a piece of paper that said registered out-of-work Kentuckians will soon receive the temporary increase of $600 for unemployment insurance.

Those federal dollars were part of the $6 trillion package meant to keep the economy afloat as businesses across the country were forced to shut their doors.

The governor issued a new executive order that limits the number of people in a store to one-per-household. Similair orders were put in place last week by several counties and municipalities in Sourtheastern Kentucky.

The order also forbids door-to-door solicitation.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

WYMT confirms all COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeastern Kentucky with local health departments before publishing any information.

You can watch the news conference live below:

