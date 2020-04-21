LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 17 new deaths, 177 new cases in Kentucky

Updated: Tue 5:35 PM, Apr 21, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday's update from Governor Andy Beshear comes one day after Kentucky passed the 3,000 COVID-19 case mark.

177 new cases were reported in the commonwealth. 3,192 Kentuckians have tested positive since the virus first entered the state.

Seventeen new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 171.

1,266 people have recovered from the virus.

Around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, the Whitely County Health Department confirmed their eighth case.

A fifth case was also confirmed by health officials in Knox County.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.

You can watch the news conference live here:

 
