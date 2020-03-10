Update: Ages and genders released for those infected with coronavirus in Kentucky

Update

As of Tuesday morning, there are still 6 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky. 3 in Harrison County, 2 in Fayette County and one in Jefferson County.

We learned those who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Harrison County are a 27-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man. The governor said officials believe those cases are connected.

In Fayette County, two men, a 49-year-old and a 46-year-old, are infected.

A 69-year-old man in Jefferson County is dealing with the illness there.

The governor said that's all the information they can release right now due to privacy concerns.

Officials are also encouraging people not to visit residents in nursing homes to limit their contact to the virus unless it is an end of life situation.

More than 200 are in self-imposed isolation right now. We're told most of them are not currently showing symptoms and are low risk for catching the virus.

A hotline has been set up to help Kentuckians who have questions or need help. That number is 1-800-722-5725.

Original Story

Gov. Andy Beshear is updating the media about the status of the coronavirus in Kentucky.

