Watch: Gov. Beshear gives Saturday's COVID-19 update

Update 5:30 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 158 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 6,440. The governor also announced six new deaths bringing Kentucky's death toll from COVID-19 to 304.

2,308 have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear briefly commented on the federal judge ruling that states churches can hold in-person services. The governor encourages churches to still take their time to open and make sure they can follow CDC guidelines.

"We don't want your place of worship to be a place where coronavirus spreads," said Governor Beshear.

Original Story

Governor Andy Beshear is expected to give his daily COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

The governor said he is not holding a briefing on Sunday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.

