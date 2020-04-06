LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Monday's update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Monday's edition of Governor Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 update comes as more cases creep into Southeastern Kentucky.

As of Sunday, Kentucky has 955 coronavirus cases and 45 deaths. 306 people have recovered.

Around 3:00 Monday afternoon, we learned that Knox County's first confirmed case is a police officer in Barbourville.

The Whitley County Health Department confirmed their first case.

Thirty minutes before the governor's news conference began, Laurel County health officials announced their fifth confirmed coronavirus case.

WYMT confirms all coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeastern Kentucky with local health departments before publishing any information.

"We will see heartbreaking loss in the next week," the governor said. "The next weeks and month will be critical."

Governor Beshear brought up the state's projection showing the potential death toll could reach 47,000 if social distancing is not followed.

The projection indicated the death toll could be as high as 13,000 if the social distancing response from the public is "poor."

However, if Kentuckians follow the guidelines strictly, deaths could be limited to 2,000.

For perspective, an estimated 58,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War - 1,000 of them Kentuckians.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

