Watch: Gov. Beshear gives Monday COVID-19 update

This weekend, the governor did not hold a news conference but did provide updated numbers on Saturday.

In a video, he confirmed 319 new cases and four new deaths.

This brings the totals in the Commonwealth to 11,287 cases and 470 deaths.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear is giving his first COVID-19 update of the week and is expected to include cases from over the weekend that were not included in the last update.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.