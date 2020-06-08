COVID-19 Monday update: More than 11,000 cases, 472 deaths in Kentucky

In Monday's news conference, Governor Andy Beshear gave totals from both Sunday and Monday, which were lower than several of the previous days.

70 new positive cases were reported on Sunday and 120 were reported on Monday, bringing the two day total to 190. The total number of positive cases statewide since the first reported case is now 11,476.

To date, 285,358 tests have been performed. 3,359 people have recovered.

The governor did announce two new deaths during Monday's news conference, one on Sunday and one on Monday. That brings the death toll to 472.

WYMT

independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website