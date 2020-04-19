Gov. Beshear announces 273 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, highest single day increase

Update 5:35

Governor Beshear said Kentucky has 273 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest single-day increase yet. The state now has 2,960 total cases.

There have been 4 new deaths, bringing the total to 148 deaths. 1,122 Kentuckians have recovered.

Original Story

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give his daily news conference at 5 p.m. Sunday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

