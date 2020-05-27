Watch: Cousins hug for the first time since COVID-19 shutdown

In the video, you can see two cousins getting emotional after hugging for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The little girl in the video is Jared Arnett's daughter hugging her cousin. Arnet is the Executive Director of SOAR.

“We did not expect them to start crying. We were all bawling. We didn’t realize how much it was affecting them. I just feel like people need to see it," said Arnett.

Amber Collins posted the video on Facebook and wrote, "We didn’t know how much this was really affecting our kids until this happened."