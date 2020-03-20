Watch Live: Gov. Beshear announces 16 new cases, asks schools to stay closed longer

Governor Andy Beshear is in Frankfort Friday night with his daily COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 16 new cases, bringing Kentucky's current total to 63 with new cases in Henderson, Jefferson, Warren, Pulaski, Calloway and Fayette Counties.

You can watch the announcement in the video below once he starts:

Governor Beshear said he asked schools to stay closed until at least April 20.

He said state whiskey distilleries are helping with production of more hand sanitizer.

If you have any questions, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.