Wasioto Winds Golf Course reopens after February flood

Wasioto Winds Golf Course in Bell County reopened on Friday after flooding in early February.

"We got so much, it covered the entire golf course, Cumberland River overflowed it shut us down so we had roughly 75 acres to 100 acres of mud to remove," said PGA Golf Professional Donnie Caldwell.

A video showed the extent of the mud and debris left behind from the flood, showing the challenges of the cleanup.

"The hardest part of the cleanup was the elements, you know, as soon as we started it was 37 degrees sleeping, snowing and rain," added Caldwell.

The hard work paid off and for First Tee golfers like Madeline Fultz, she was happy to be on the green once again with her dad.

"It's a really nice place to golf it's nice and it's a quality place and it's really nice," said Fultz.

Abbey Howard is also a First Tee golfer. She and her grandfather drive an hour away to golf.

"I was really sad because I love coming over here and spending my summers, I'm over here probably three to four times a week every summer," said Howard.