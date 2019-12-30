Warthog dies at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s beloved warthog, Walter, passed away Saturday.

Zoo officials say in a Facebook post that Walter was behaving normally until Saturday when he was not eating properly.

That was when veterinarians examined him and found an extremely enlarged bladder that was most likely caused by a blocked urethra.

Zoo officials say Walter did not show any sign of discomfort.

A necropsy will be performed.

In Nov., the zoo also lost another beloved animal, Kimba the giraffe.