Warming up Friday, rain chances return for the weekend

Scattered rain chances return, but we still have some sunshine in the forecast!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those clear skies throughout most of the evening and overnight hours. A few clouds will move in overnight and keep temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

For your Friday, we will see temperatures getting back into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

We will remain dry throughout the day Friday, but late Friday night into early Saturday morning soggy conditions return to the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

The Weekend

We will start your Saturday off with soggy conditions and cloudy skies. We will see those clouds and rain chances move out quickly which will allow for sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will be a little bit cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will drop near 40.

For your Sunday, we will start the day off with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 60s. Sadly, it looks like we could see some scattered rain chances move into the mountains. Right now we will go with just a few scattered rain chances, but models are starting to look a little soggy for some.

Extended Forecast

The good news is we will see 60s and 70s for high temperatures for the new week! The bad news is we could start the week off a little bit on the soggy note.

It looks like we will be mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but by Thursday of next week, we could be soggy once again.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël