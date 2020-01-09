Warmer temperatures, more clouds ahead of next rainy system

Put away the winter coat and get out the shorts because those temperatures will feel a lot like spring over the next few days. Tonight clouds will continue to increase ahead of our next system. The good news is those clouds will keep us warm tonight and allow temperatures to only drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday and Saturday

A strong front will move into the mountains Friday and Saturday bringing rain, storms, gusty winds and very warm temperatures.

For your Friday we'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid-60s. I think we'll stay mostly dry throughout the day on Friday with a few scattered rain chances Friday evening. With that cloud cover, overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-50s.

For your Saturday gusty winds will move in, allowing temperatures to get into the lower 70s! It'll be a windy day and as showers and storms increase Saturday afternoon/evening, those wind gusts could possibly get up to 50 MPH. By Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

We'll hang onto some clouds as we head into your Sunday, but drier conditions return. We'll cool off Sunday but still see temperatures way above average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for both your Sunday and Monday with a mixture of sun and clouds both days.

Models are split on our next possible system. We could see some more rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now it only looks like scattered rain chances. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s as well.

We could be looking at a big cool down by later next week. We'll continue to keep an eye on that.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël