Warm weekend ahead, few scattered storms possible

Warm temperatures continue as we head into the weekend! Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. We could see a few scattered showers and storms overnight. The best chance will be in our northern counties.

The Weekend

We'll hang onto the chance for scattered showers and storms for both days this weekend. We will continue to see sunshine both days as well! Saturday we could see a few pop-ups in the heat of the day just like we've seen the past few days. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Those temperatures continue Sunday with rain chances moving in late Sunday night mostly into Monday morning. A cold front will approach the mountains Sunday, but I think we might actually remain mostly dry Sunday now with soggy conditions by Monday.

Extended Forecast

The soggy weather returns Monday with some cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Models are showing this system on Monday sticking around for a little bit which will keep clouds and scattered rain chances in the mountains longer. This trend is new so we'll continue to keep an eye on it. If those clouds stick around temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 60s for your Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers.

We do look to dry off and warm up by the end of the week and into your Memorial Day Weekend.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël