Warm temperatures continue, scattered rain chances return

What a gorgeous day here in the mountains! Those nice warm temperatures continue, but sadly we will bring back a few scattered rain chances.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see a nice and warm evening here in the mountains. Overnight lows will only drop into the lower 60s. Grab your dinner tonight and eat it outside!

For your Friday, highs will get into the mid to upper 70s with a few scattered rain chances. Most of the rain will stay in the Big Sandy Region. That area will likely see cloudy skies and a few scattered rain chances throughout the day.

If you are in the Cumberland Valley, I think you have a good chance of seeing no rain tomorrow with maybe a mixture of sun and clouds. We'll have to see how this system plays out tomorrow because some of us could be on the gloomy side while others could see another nice day.

Clouds will settle in on Friday night with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.

The Weekend

This weekend isn't too bad! I think we do see mostly cloudy skies Saturday with maybe some peeks of sunshine earlier in the day. Highs will get near 80 degrees! You'll have most of the day to get out and enjoy it. By late Saturday night, soggy conditions return to the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Most of those soggy conditions will return early Sunday morning. We'll start the day off gloomy with highs dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Hopefully by the afternoon hours, sunshine will return again! There will be time both days this weekend to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the low to mid-60s and overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday into Wednesday we could be tracking soggy conditions once again, but by Thursday it looks like we'll clear out and see sunshine return again.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorolgoist

Paige Noël