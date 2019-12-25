Warm for now, but cooler temperatures return before the holiday season is over

Merry Christmas! It may not feel like winter right now, but chiller weather will return before the holiday season is over.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Clouds increase during the evening hours, but we will continue to stay dry. We will hold onto those southerly winds overnight, allowing us to stay on the warmer side with lows only in the low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow most of us will see mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will stay on the warmer side with highs reaching the lower to mid-60s once again. Overall it is not a bad day to be outside and enjoying the warmer weather. Lows Thursday night will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Friday's forecast looks very similar to Thursday. We will remain cloudy through the day and highs will be in the lower 60s. Due to the moisture in the air, a short sprinkle may be possible, but most of us will probably stay dry throughout the day.

We will be tracking rain chances by the weekend. Right now, it looks like we'll be dry throughout the day on Saturday with rain chances returning very late Saturday night. Sunday looks to be soggy with scattered rain chances all day.

As we head into the new week, rain chances may linger in the morning hours on your Monday, but we look to dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will start to feel more seasonable, with highs only getting to the mid to upper 40s.

We'll continue to keep an eye on this over the next few days, but for now, enjoy the comfortable weather. Happy holidays!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall