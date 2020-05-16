Warm day with scattered showers possible

Warm temperatures continue as we head into the weekend!

Today and Tonight

This morning we will be waking up on the warmer side and in the lower 60s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning hours and we will mainly stay on the drier side, as well. By this afternoon temperatures will get into the lower 80s. We will also see a few pop-up showers during the heat of the day, just like we've seen the past couple of days.

Tonight we will be back on the drier side, but we will hang onto most of our cloud cover. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 60s once again.

Extended Forecast

A cold front will approach the mountains Sunday, but I think we might actually remain mostly dry with the exception of just a few stray pop-ups. Those temperatures continue Sunday with highs rising into the mid-80s. Rain chances move in late Sunday night mostly into Monday morning.

The soggy weather returns Monday with some cooler temperatures. Heavier showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the daytime hours. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Models are showing this system on Monday sticking around for a little bit which will keep clouds and scattered rain chances in the mountains longer. This trend is new so we'll continue to keep an eye on it. If those clouds stick around temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 60s for your Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers.

We look to dry off and warm up by the end of the week and into your Memorial Day Weekend.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall