Warm and windy conditions continue, rain chances increase

The surge of warmth we've had the last couple of days continues into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday

While the skies may be cloudy today, it definitely will not be cold. Most locations are starting this Friday morning into the 40s. Some spots are close to 50. The rain chances continue to back off today and they should be less than 10% for most folks. I'd take the umbrella, just in case, but I think most folks stay dry. It will be windy, with winds gusting as high as 30-40 mph at times. Daytime highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. We stay mainly dry tonight under mostly cloudy skies. We'll only drop into the upper 50s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow, the heat is on! The cold front will approach, but ahead of it, the warmer air will continue to pour in, sending us into record-breaking territory with our daytime highs in the low 70s. The forecast is 73 and the record is 69 at NWS Jackson. Chances for rain are better on Saturday, but still stay scattered during the early hours of the day. The best chances will be Saturday afternoon, evening and overnight. Some storms are also possible, but the wind will again be the main issue. We could see those gusts increase to up to 50 mph on Saturday, so be careful if you're out and about. Behind the front, lows will crash into the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

We'll hang onto some clouds as we head into your Sunday, but drier conditions return. We'll cool off Sunday but still see temperatures way above average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for both your Sunday and Monday with a mixture of sun and clouds both days.

Models are split on our next possible system. We could see some more rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now it only looks like scattered rain chances. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s as well.

We could be looking at a big cool down by later next week. We'll continue to keep an eye on that.

