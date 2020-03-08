Warm and sunny today

I think spring came early, we are in the 60s today!

Today and Tonight

This morning some of us will be waking up to below freezing temperatures again. Many of us will be in those 30s for the early morning hours, so you will need that jacket with you as you head out the door this morning. Winds shift and start to blow out of the southwest by this afternoon, really allowing us to jump in temperatures. We will get into the mid-60s today for daytime highs.

Clouds start to increase this evening. The southwesterly winds and the cloud cover allow us to stay on the warmer side tonight. Overnight lows are expected to only drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds continue to increase Monday but highs will stay in the mid-60s. Rain chances look to return later Monday night and into your Tuesday.

Have the rain gear ready to go by Tuesday. We will see scattered rain chances throughout the day. Highs stay in the mid-60s once again.

Rain chances continue Wednesday, as well. For now, models are showing a break for some of us in the morning hours, and then we get soggier in the afternoon hours as a second round of rain passes through.

We could see a few more stray pop-up showers throughout the day Thursday, but overall conditions look a lot lighter than the day before.

We dry out by Friday and sunshine returns to the mountains. Temperatures will cool down slightly but not much, with highs getting into the lower 60s.

Get out this weekend and enjoy the sunshine while you can!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall