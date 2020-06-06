Warm and sunny, stray chances possible

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. for the following Counties: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe.

Today and Tonight

This morning most of us will see some foggy conditions. Visibility will be low in most spots so be careful if you are headed out early. After that, we will see the clouds decrease and the sun pop out! We look to be mostly on the dry side for today, but a few storms could still pop up. Highs will be in the upper 80s! It will be a hot one Saturday.

With conditions staying mostly clear overnight, we do cool down quite a bit. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the lower to mid-60s. Fog will start to build up again as well towards the morning hours.

Extended Forecast

Sunday will be super nice! We will see mostly skies return with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will be a lot more comfortable. Get out and enjoy it before the hot temperatures return for the new week.

The heat and humidity return very quickly Monday and Tuesday. Highs will get back into the upper 80s to lower 90s! We could likely see the first 90-degree day of the year. We should remain mostly dry both days, but Tuesday night we will start to bring back some scattered rain chances.

Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday with highs dropping back into the lower 80s. Those could include the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal if it makes it to the Gulf Coast early next week. Stay tuned!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall