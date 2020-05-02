Warm and sunny, perfect Saturday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return today!

Today and Tonight

Looks like we are going to start off our weekend on a good note. We are already seeing temperatures on the warmer side throughout the region. From here, temperatures will only shoot up as we will see those clouds clear out, and mostly sunny skies finally return to the mountains! Highs will get into the mid to upper 70s! Get out and enjoy it.

Tonight we will continue to see mostly clear skies to start out. Clouds look to slowly return as we head into the morning hours on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we will start the day out with a mixture of sun and clouds, but more clouds and rain chances return later Sunday afternoon/evening. A line of heavy showers and storms look to move in by dinner time. Highs will remain in the low to mid-70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

I think most of the rain chances move out by early Monday morning and we'll see sunshine return again by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sadly, soggy conditions return once again Tuesday with highs remaining in the lower 70s. Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Cooler temperatures look to return by the end of the new week.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall