Warm and sunny Sunday

Warm and sunny this week!

Today & Tonight

Some of us will be waking up to some patchy fog, however, it will not stick around long. We will see mostly sunny skies all day long. Temperatures will be warm once again, but not quite as hot as yesterday. We will rise into the lower to mid-80s for daytime highs. You will want to get out and enjoy the more comfortable temperatures while you can because we get even more steamy in the next two days.

With conditions staying mostly clear overnight, we do cool down quite a bit. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the lower 60s to upper 50s. Fog will start to build up again as well towards the morning hours.

Extended Forecast

The heat and humidity return very quickly Monday and Tuesday. Highs will get back into the upper 80s to lower 90s! We could likely see the first 90-degree day of the year. We should remain mostly dry both days, but Tuesday evening we will start to bring back some scattered rain chances.

Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday with highs dropping back into the lower 80s. Those could include the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal if it makes it to the Gulf Coast early next week. Stay tuned!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall