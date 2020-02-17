Warm and cloudy tonight, rain tomorrow

Rain chances come back tomorrow, but then sunshine returns.

Tonight & Tomorrow

We will continue to see warm temperatures and dry conditions this evening. Mostly cloudy skies persist through tonight. Rain chances will pick up late tonight/early tomorrow morning, but they will be scattered. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Our next rainmaker moves in on Tuesday. Showers will remain in the mountains all day, but they look to be on the more scattered side. It could be heavier at times and then we could see it become lighter or even see breaks at other times. Either way, it will not be around long enough to cause any big issues. It'll just be another day to keep the rain gear handy. Highs should top out in the upper 50s to around 60 before dropping into the mid-30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

With moisture still around we could see a stray chance for a sprinkle or snowflake on Wednesday morning, but skies clear out by the later morning hours and we see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be colder, but we can handle that. Highs look to only get to the mid-40s, which is where we are supposed to be for this time of year. Overnight lows plummet below freezing in the mid to upper 20s.

Are you ready for this? Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday look DRY! Can you believe that? As of right now, we only have ONE soggy day this week. We will absolutely take that.

We will remain on the chillier side through Friday and then warm back up to the 50s by Saturday.

We look to see more rain chances coming back into the mountains by next week, but we will keep an eye on that for now.

Have a great week!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall