Wanted man arrested after hitting two cruisers during police chase in Floyd County

A six mile police chase ended with two cruisers being hit and a wanted man being arrested.

The chase started a little before nine on Tuesday evening at Shoppers Village in Prestonsburg. Floyd County deputies say Thomas Skeens was spotted by someone who called 911. Skeens was wanted on numerous charges.

Deputies say when they turned on their emergency lights to try to pull Skeens over, he took off, hitting a cruiser in the Shoppers Village parking lot. Skeens then drove six miles on Rt. 114 before pulling into a private driveway.

Skeens tried to back out of the driveway but he hit a second cruiser. Skeens was then taken into custody.

Deputies say Skeens was wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of wanton endangerment involving a police officer, two counts of probation violation, two counts of being a persistent felon offender, one count of first degree drug trafficking, third and fourth degree assault, trespassing, and additional unnamed charges.

Skeens now faces an additional three counts of wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while under the influence, driving DUI on a suspended license and a number of other charges.

Skeens was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.