Walmart mandating one-way aisles to encourage social distancing

Walmart announced it will begin mandating one-way aisles to encourage customers to practice social distancing.

The one-way aisles mandate will be enforced beginning on Thursday, April 23.

"One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle," Walmart said in a release.

Customers will see floor decals throughout the store that will help indicate the traffic flow. Green "Shop This Way" stickers will be on the floor to indicate the entrance of each aisle. Red "Do

Not Shop This Way" will tell opposing traffic not to enter the aisle.