Walgreens expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing to Kentucky

A news release from Walgreens said the company is working to expand drive-thru testing to 15 new sites in seven states. The states include Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

The new testing sites will use Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which shows positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

The 15 locations are being finalized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Walgreens plans to be able to test up to 3,000 people per day across these additional sites, which are expected to be up and running later this week.

“Walgreens remains committed to working with federal, state and local governments, as well as industry partners to meet the needs of the communities we serve across the country during the pandemic,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president.

Testing will be available at no cost to people who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients will need to pre-register in advance to schedule an appointment for testing.