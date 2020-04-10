WYMT wins 16 Associated Press awards

Winners are announced in the Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters competition to honor the best in professional and college broadcast journalism in 2019.

WYMT won 16 awards. Those include six first place honors in professional television, division 2, which included our continuing coverage of the Blackjewel mining protests last year.

The KAPB competition, which received more than 630 entries, is sponsored by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association, which represents the state’s TV and radio broadcasters. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of U.S. media organizations.

A ceremony is usually held in April to recognize the winners, but that was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

