WYMT, along with other sister stations, unite to support local food banks with “Singing For Their Supper” Special

Gray Television, Inc.announced Thursday more than 50 of its stations, including WYMT, will broadcast “Singing For Their Supper”, a one-hour telethon to benefit local food banks in the markets with participating stations.

The program will air on Saturday, April 18th at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and will feature virtual performances by country stars and singer-songwriters.

Performers for the special include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.

Gray Television and its participating stations are collectively donating more than $100,000 for hunger relief and local COVID-19 response efforts. Here at WYMT, we are helping out God's Pantry Food Bank. If you would like to donate, you can do that here.

“Gray is thoroughly committed to supporting the communities we serve through this unprecedented challenge,” said Bob Smith, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to present this stellar line-up of musical talent while encouraging viewers to do what they can to help relieve hunger in their hometowns.”

"Singing For Their Supper” is hosted by Joe Stevenson and produced in partnership with Gluestick Music and Gray’s WRDW (CBS) in Augusta, Georgia, and WTOC (CBS) in Savannah, Georgia.