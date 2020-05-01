WYMT set to air eight classic episodes of the 'Andy Griffith Show'

Are you missing 'The Andy Griffith Show' weekdays at 4:30 on WYMT?

We have a treat for you this weekend.

WYMT news director and anchor Steve Hensley picked out eight of his favorite episodes. We believe they are favorites among many of you too.

We will air six of them from Noon until 3:00 Saturday afternoon and two more Sunday afternoon at 12:30.

We hope it will help you laugh and take your mind off the troubles of the world for a little while.

Here is the episode schedule:

Saturday, May 2nd:

Noon-The Pickle Story-Season 2

12:30-Convicts at Large-Season 3

1:00-The Loaded Goat-Season 3

1:30-Mountain Wedding-Season 3

2:00-Haunted House-Season 4

2:30-Citizen's Arrest-Season 4

Sunday, May 3rd:

12:30-Barney and the Choir-Season 2

1:00-Barney's First Car-Season 3

