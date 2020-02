At Friday's night's Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week presented by ARH, Floyd Central took on Prestonsburg

Tim Hatfield, the community CEO of Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, presented a $250 check on behalf of ARH to Prestonsburg Principal Lori Bricken.

WYMT, ARH and Appalachian Wireless are proud sponsors of Friday night's game and the high school athletic programs.