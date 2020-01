At Saturday night's Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week presented by ARH, Harlan County High School took on Harlan High School.

Donnie Fields, Community CEO of Harlan ARH, Mark Bell and Brian Brock of ARH, presented a $250 check on behalf of ARH to Anthony Nolan, the assistant principal of Harlan County High School.

WYMT, ARH and Appalachian Wireless are proud sponsors of Saturday night's game and the high school athletic programs.