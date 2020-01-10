WWE collecting signatures to rename city of Corbin after superstar King Corbin

World Wrestling Entertainment wants to rename a Southern Kentucky city.

The company is kicking off a grassroots campaign to have the city of Corbin renamed after wrestler King Corbin to promote Sunday's WWE Live! event at the Corbin Arena.

WWE representatives will collect signatures for a petition for the name change in front of the Colonel Sanders statue in downtown Corbin Sunday afternoon from 1:30 to 2:30.

They will also be handing out free tickets to the show Sunday.

For more information about the show, read the Facebook post below.