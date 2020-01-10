WWE collecting signatures to rename city of Corbin after superstar King Corbin

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 5:57 PM, Jan 10, 2020

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - World Wrestling Entertainment wants to rename a Southern Kentucky city.

The company is kicking off a grassroots campaign to have the city of Corbin renamed after wrestler King Corbin to promote Sunday's WWE Live! event at the Corbin Arena.

WWE representatives will collect signatures for a petition for the name change in front of the Colonel Sanders statue in downtown Corbin Sunday afternoon from 1:30 to 2:30.

They will also be handing out free tickets to the show Sunday.

For more information about the show, read the Facebook post below.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus