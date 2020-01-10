W.Va. Gov. Justice issues executive order to crack down on drug trafficking

Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday issued an executive order to expand resources to crack down on drug trafficking.

The order will establish the West Virginia Narcotics Intelligence Unit under the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety’s Intelligence Fusion Center.

According to a release from Justice’s office, “the order will create a 21st century law enforcement unit to use state-of-the-art data analytics, forensic accounting, and support to every West Virginia law enforcement agency to crack down on drug trafficking activity.”

The governor made the announcement during Wednesday night’s State of the State address at the Capitol.

“Tonight I am ordering Secretary Jeff Sandy to form a new unit called a Narcotics Intelligence Unit – a new unit at the Fusion Center – it will be a strike force,” Justice said during the address. “I'm going to ask you for $1.9 million and I'm going to ask you to give us that to stop this terrible effort.”

According to the release from the governor’s office, “The Intelligence Unit will be tasked with aiding West Virginia task forces and law enforcement agencies in the administration of criminal justice, including assisting in the detection, apprehension, detention, prosecution, and adjudication of accused persons or criminal offenders.”