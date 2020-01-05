W.R. Fire & Rescue: Crash on 581 happened outside Assistant Chief's home

W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue responded to a crash around 12:44 am on Sunday, January 5th after a crash happened outside the home of the Assistant Chief, Robert Hamilton on Kentucky Route 581.

The assistant chief then contacted dispatch by radio and requested fire and Emergency Medical Services.

He then found that two people were injured and trapped inside the vehicle, which had left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Upon arrival, the crews removed both doors from the vehicle and assisted EMS in removing them both.

They were transported to Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center, and the driver was later transferred to another hospital for surgery on a broken lower leg.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:34 am. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.