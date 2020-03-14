W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue volunteers mourn loss of one of their own

A local fire and rescue squad is missing one of their own.

Friday morning, volunteers with the W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue were called out for a cardiac arrest involving firefighter Kenny Kirk.

Officials said despite their best efforts, he could not be revived.

Kirk, also known as Unit 335, joined the department around four-years-ago.

Those who knew Kirk told WYMT he had one rare quality.

"He was reliable. That's probably the best word to use for him," said Deputy Chief Brian Jeffiers. "He was on the vent just a few weeks ago but just as soon as he could get back to the station, here he was."

Kirk's reliability made him a vital part of the squad which will not be easy to replace.

"We found out just how much we needed him and that shows just how much we're going to miss him now that he's gone," Jeffiers pointed out. "He had COPD and he said, "I know I'm older. I know that I don't have the health to do what a lot of you all are doing but I want to help out. I want to do something for the community."

This was one statement he lived up to each day he stepped into the station.

"I think he just really understood the idea of community and understood the idea of service," said Jeffiers.

As a member of the military, he kept things in order and where they need to be. He was also very attentive to the department's flag.

"He found a place for himself and he created a place for himself where we really hadn't thought about where we needed somebody to do something," Jeffiers recalled.

Kirk worked closely with the Junior Firefighters. Plus, he helped out with the fire prevention program, just to name a few roles.

Now, his gear will sit in his locker as a reminder of selfless acts and bravery.

Visitation for Kenny Kirk began at 5:00 p.m. Saturday and is set to end at 9:00 p.m. inside the Phelps and Son Funeral Home.

Sunday, services will continue at 9:0 a.m. and run until 3:00 p.m.

His funeral will begin at 3:00 p.m. Sunday. It will also be held inside the Phelps and Son Funeral Home.