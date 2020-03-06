How you can help Tennessee tornado victims

Our sister station WKYT is teaming up with 98.1 The Bull and the American Red Cross to help relief efforts for those affected by the recent tornadoes in Tennessee.

“While the full impact of the tornadoes still isn’t known, we felt it’s important for us to work with the American Red Cross to raise money to help those impacted in Tennessee,” said WKYT Vice President & General Manager Jeff Anderson.

Donations can be made over the phone at WKYT between 3 and 7 p.m. Friday or anytime online by clicking here .