WATCH: Two members of the ARH staff sing "Amazing Grace"

A video of two ARH medical staff singing "Amazing Grace" is going viral.

Zach Bragg (front), Rich Pinson (back)

ARH posted the video of Zach Bragg, an R.N. In the cardiac catheterization lab and Rich Pinson, director of cardiac services department singing the hymn Friday after the first COVID-19 death was reported in the ARH hospital system.

A 78-year old woman died at the Tug Valley ARH regional medical center on Friday.

Bragg and Pinson both work at highlands ARH regional medical center.

They sang the song in honor of patients and their coworkers.