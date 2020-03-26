Update: Perry County test negative, per state health department

Updated 03/26/20

According to Scott Lockard, Public Health Director of Kentucky River District Health Department, the test in Perry County Governor Beshear initially reported as positive in fact came back negative.

"After further consultation with the state health department lab we have now determined that the result is negative," Lockard said.



Original Story

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 50 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, bringing the total up to 248 across the commonwealth.

Another case was reported in Pulaski County.

The governor said there were no new deaths reported today. However, one may die soon.

This is a breaking news story. This will be updated at we learn more.

If you have questions about situations where you are concerned people or businesses are not following state guidelines/orders, you can call the following hotline: 1-833-597-2337. Labor Cabinet staff will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will respond to messages left after hours.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.