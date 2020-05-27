Wednesday Update: Kentucky reaches 400 deaths due to COVID-19

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

On Tuesday the governor confirmed at least 380 new cases and three new deaths over the Memorial Day weekend.

The governor announced 127 new cases and six new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 9,077 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 400.

3,124 people have recovered from the virus.

200,762 Kentuckians have received tests.

The Kentucky River District Health Department and the Lee County Health Center confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Beshear also said that we could see additional cases from last weekend reported today as many health departments were closed over some or all of the three-day weekend but still believes we are past the peak of cases in the state.

WYMT independently confirms all positive COVID-19 cases in Southeastern Kentucky, along with any COVID-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about COVID-19 in Kentucky, call the state's COVID hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.